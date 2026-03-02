AFN Kaiserslautern Weather Bed 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/90684" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

A music bed that will be played on AFN Kaiserslautern during hourly weather reports. The 21st Operational Weather Squadron provides weather reports for AFN Kaiserslautern to broadcast to the Kaiserslautern and Baumholder military communities. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)