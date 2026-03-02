(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFN Kaiserslautern Weather Bed 2026

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.03.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Ayden Worley 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A music bed that will be played on AFN Kaiserslautern during hourly weather reports. The 21st Operational Weather Squadron provides weather reports for AFN Kaiserslautern to broadcast to the Kaiserslautern and Baumholder military communities. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Kaiserslautern Weather Bed 2026, by A1C Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN Kaiserslautern
    music bed
    weather report

