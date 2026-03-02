(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Pulse: FEB 25, 2026

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.24.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Jazmin Cameron 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    On this Pacific Pulse: Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, ROK-U.S. Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea, participated in the integrated commissioning ceremony for the Republic of Korea’s military academies in the Chungcheong Province. Japan’s BOSS program, (Better opportunities for Single soldiers) held a volunteer seminar language exchange event, for Service members stationed at Camp Zama Japan, to strengths bonds with the Japanese Youth. Lastly, Camp Humphreys, South Korea held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new expeditionary dining facility opening on the installation.

