    Fox Chatter - Episode 28

    Fox Chatter - Episode 28

    MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2026

    Audio by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson and Master Sgt. Megan Floyd

    169th Fighter Wing

    In the March 2026 edition of Fox Chatter, Col. Shaun Bowes, commander of the 169th Fighter Wing, talks about the upcoming super drill and Staff Exercise supporting certification for the 27.2 rotation, recent engagements at the National Guard Bureau and on Capitol Hill as the wing prepares for future aircraft basing decisions, the importance of Individual Medical Readiness, and previews the Top Gun Drill Meet and Family Day, along with recognizing national-level award winners.

    Date Taken: 02.28.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 14:39
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90681
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111554520.mp3
    Length: 00:18:15
    Location: MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Fox Chatter - Episode 28, by SMSgt Caycee Watson and MSgt Megan Floyd, identified by DVIDS

    169th Fighter Wing
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    Swamp Fox
    169FW
    Fox Chatter
    Air National Guard

