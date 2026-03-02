In the March 2026 edition of Fox Chatter, Col. Shaun Bowes, commander of the 169th Fighter Wing, talks about the upcoming super drill and Staff Exercise supporting certification for the 27.2 rotation, recent engagements at the National Guard Bureau and on Capitol Hill as the wing prepares for future aircraft basing decisions, the importance of Individual Medical Readiness, and previews the Top Gun Drill Meet and Family Day, along with recognizing national-level award winners.
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2026 14:39
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90681
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111554520.mp3
|Length:
|00:18:15
|Location:
|MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fox Chatter - Episode 28, by SMSgt Caycee Watson and MSgt Megan Floyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.