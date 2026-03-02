(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Radio News 260304

    ITALY

    03.02.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (March 2, 2026) Radio News highlights Sweden intercepting drones near naval base. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 11:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: IT
    AFN
    SWEDEN, DRONE, FRANCE

