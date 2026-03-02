(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Update - Dental Health and Community Job Fair

    KMC Update - Dental Health and Community Job Fair

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    03.02.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Moran 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Senior Airman Desirae Glass, 86th Dental Squadron dental assistant, spoke with American Forces Network Kaiserslautern Feb. 26, 2026, sharing best practices for preventing cavities in children. Meanwhile, Army Community Service (ACS) hosts a job fair for attendees to network with government agencies, contractors, and local employers. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Moran)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 04:25
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90675
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111553767.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Dental Health and Community Job Fair, by A1C Rebekah Moran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACS
    Children's Dental Health Month
    86th Dental Squadron
    KMC Update
    ACS Job Fair

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio