Senior Airman Desirae Glass, 86th Dental Squadron dental assistant, spoke with American Forces Network Kaiserslautern Feb. 26, 2026, sharing best practices for preventing cavities in children. Meanwhile, Army Community Service (ACS) hosts a job fair for attendees to network with government agencies, contractors, and local employers. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Moran)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2026 04:25
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90675
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111553767.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Dental Health and Community Job Fair, by A1C Rebekah Moran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.