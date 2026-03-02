NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (March 3, 2026) This is 15-second radio spot reminding sailors of NSA Souda Bay to utilize the smoking areas. This product began airing on Mar. 2, 2026. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Kristine McDavid.)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2026 01:51
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90659
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111550864.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 260227-porchsmoke, by PO3 Kristine McDavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.