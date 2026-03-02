NEWSCAST 23 FEB 26: USS Dewey Departs Otaru & USMC Forces Korea SEL Receives Prime Minister's Commendation

260223-N-TV012-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 23, 2026)
USS Dewey (DDG 105) departed Otaru, Japan, Feb. 10, 2025, following a successful multi-day port visit, and U.S. Marine Sgt. Maj. Ismael G. Bamba, command senior enlisted leader for U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea, received the Prime Minister's Commendation, a rarely-awarded Korean civil recognition, at Republic of Korea Marine Corps Headquarters, Republic of Korea, Feb. 4, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2026 22:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90657
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111550759.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
