(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NEWSCAST 23 FEB 26: USS Dewey Departs Otaru & USMC Forces Korea SEL Receives Prime Minister's Commendation

    NEWSCAST 23 FEB 26: USS Dewey Departs Otaru & USMC Forces Korea SEL Receives Prime Minister's Commendation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.22.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jack Pridham 

    AFN Sasebo

    260223-N-TV012-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 23, 2026)
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) departed Otaru, Japan, Feb. 10, 2025, following a successful multi-day port visit, and U.S. Marine Sgt. Maj. Ismael G. Bamba, command senior enlisted leader for U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea, received the Prime Minister's Commendation, a rarely-awarded Korean civil recognition, at Republic of Korea Marine Corps Headquarters, Republic of Korea, Feb. 4, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2026
    Date Posted: 03.01.2026 22:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 90657
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111550759.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWSCAST 23 FEB 26: USS Dewey Departs Otaru & USMC Forces Korea SEL Receives Prime Minister's Commendation, by PO3 Jack Pridham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio