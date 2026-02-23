(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 27 Staying Real, Ready, and Relevant with Lt. Col. Cindy Storoy

    Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 27 Staying Real, Ready, and Relevant with Lt. Col. Cindy Storoy

    UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Audio by Julian Hernandez 

    433rd Airlift Wing

    How do you stay mission-ready when you feel like you're running on empty? For our new Mission Support Group Commander, Lt. Col. Cindy Storoy, the answer is clear: personal well-being IS mission readiness.

    In this candid and powerful conversation, discover why "impeccable self-care" isn't a luxury... it's a core leadership principle. Learn actionable strategies to avoid burnout, hear the commander's vision for the 433rd MSG including how her unique "full circle" journey shaped her views, and understand why caring for yourself is one of the most important things you can do for your wingmen.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 17:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 90656
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111548571.mp3
    Length: 00:33:49
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mission readiness
    Airman Wellness
    433rd Airlift Wing
    433rd Mission Support Group

