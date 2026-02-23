Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 27 Staying Real, Ready, and Relevant with Lt. Col. Cindy Storoy

How do you stay mission-ready when you feel like you're running on empty? For our new Mission Support Group Commander, Lt. Col. Cindy Storoy, the answer is clear: personal well-being IS mission readiness.
In this candid and powerful conversation, discover why "impeccable self-care" isn't a luxury... it's a core leadership principle. Learn actionable strategies to avoid burnout, hear the commander's vision for the 433rd MSG including how her unique "full circle" journey shaped her views, and understand why caring for yourself is one of the most important things you can do for your wingmen.
