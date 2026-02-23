Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 27 Staying Real, Ready, and Relevant with Lt. Col. Cindy Storoy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/90656" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

How do you stay mission-ready when you feel like you're running on empty? For our new Mission Support Group Commander, Lt. Col. Cindy Storoy, the answer is clear: personal well-being IS mission readiness.



In this candid and powerful conversation, discover why "impeccable self-care" isn't a luxury... it's a core leadership principle. Learn actionable strategies to avoid burnout, hear the commander's vision for the 433rd MSG including how her unique "full circle" journey shaped her views, and understand why caring for yourself is one of the most important things you can do for your wingmen.