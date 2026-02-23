(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DLIFLC Lingo - Getting to know DLIFLC - Students

    PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2022

    Audio by Tamara Cario 

    The Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center

    Much of the student experience here is shrouded in mystery, largely because of the unique nature of DLIFLC. Institutions that focus entirely on language are few and far between, let alone a military language institute that teaches to a high level of proficiency. The pace is rapid, the intensity high. For the vast majority of students, it's like nothing they've ever done before. In this podcast, we open up the window into four different students' lives. If you're a past, present or future student, or just curious about DLIFLC, you'll want to hear what they have to say.

