DLIFLC Lingo - Getting to know DLIFLC - Students

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/90653" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Much of the student experience here is shrouded in mystery, largely because of the unique nature of DLIFLC. Institutions that focus entirely on language are few and far between, let alone a military language institute that teaches to a high level of proficiency. The pace is rapid, the intensity high. For the vast majority of students, it's like nothing they've ever done before. In this podcast, we open up the window into four different students' lives. If you're a past, present or future student, or just curious about DLIFLC, you'll want to hear what they have to say.