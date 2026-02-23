DLIFLC Lingo - Getting to know DLIFLC - Students

Much of the student experience here is shrouded in mystery, largely because of the unique nature of DLIFLC. Institutions that focus entirely on language are few and far between, let alone a military language institute that teaches to a high level of proficiency. The pace is rapid, the intensity high. For the vast majority of students, it's like nothing they've ever done before. In this podcast, we open up the window into four different students' lives. If you're a past, present or future student, or just curious about DLIFLC, you'll want to hear what they have to say.
|01.22.2022
|02.27.2026 13:15
|Recording
|90653
|2602/DOD_111547613.mp3
|00:43:44
|PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|1
|0
|0
