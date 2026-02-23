Military Language instructors are a special breed. Bringing them together often involves raucous fun and joking. This episode of Getting to know DLIFLC is no different.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 13:15
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90652
|Filename:
|2602/DOD_111547591.mp3
|Length:
|00:41:20
|Location:
|PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLIFLC Lingo - Getting to know DLIFLC - MLIs, by Tamara Cario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.