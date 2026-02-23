(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    68W Soldier describes career field sustainment training at Fort McCoy Medical Simulations Training Center

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2026

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                             

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Sgt. 1st Michael McCreary of 807th Theatre Medical Command and 68W recertification noncommissioned officer in charge, describes the special five-day 68W sustainment training for more than 90 combat medics at Fort McCoy, Wis., between January and March 2026 in an interview Feb. 23, 2026. The training is being coordinated through Army Reserve Medical Command. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 13:05
    This work, 68W Soldier describes career field sustainment training at Fort McCoy Medical Simulations Training Center, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, 68W Army Reserve Sustainment Training, ARMEDCOM, IMCOM

