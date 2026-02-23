(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DLIFLC Lingo - Getting to know DLIFLC - Instructors

    DLIFLC Lingo - Getting to know DLIFLC - Instructors

    PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2022

    Audio by Tamara Cario 

    The Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center

    With 1,800 instructors who come from 93 different countries, DLIFLC can feel like working at the United Nations. This is your chance to get to know three of them in this episode of Getting to know DLIFLC.

    Date Taken: 01.08.2022
    Category: Recording
    Length: 00:50:22
    TAGS

    DLIFLC
    Defense Language Institute English Language Center

