With 1,800 instructors who come from 93 different countries, DLIFLC can feel like working at the United Nations. This is your chance to get to know three of them in this episode of Getting to know DLIFLC.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 13:15
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90650
|Filename:
|2602/DOD_111547579.mp3
|Length:
|00:50:22
|Location:
|PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
This work, DLIFLC Lingo - Getting to know DLIFLC - Instructors, by Tamara Cario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
