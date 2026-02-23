DLIFLC Lingo - Getting to know DLIFLC - Instructors

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/90650" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

With 1,800 instructors who come from 93 different countries, DLIFLC can feel like working at the United Nations. This is your chance to get to know three of them in this episode of Getting to know DLIFLC.