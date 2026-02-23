Fort McCoy Medical Simulations Training Center staff member describes special 68W sustainment training

Healthcare Instructor and Interim Director Benjamin Leonard with the Fort McCoy Medical Simulations Center talks about training Feb. 23, 2026, that the center is doing called 68W Sustainment Training at Fort McCoy, Wis. Between January and March 2026, Army Reserve Medical Command is having more than 90 combat medics (68W military occupational specialty) complete a special five-day course to get caught up on career field requirements. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)