(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort McCoy Medical Simulations Training Center staff member describes special 68W sustainment training

    Fort McCoy Medical Simulations Training Center staff member describes special 68W sustainment training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2026

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                             

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Healthcare Instructor and Interim Director Benjamin Leonard with the Fort McCoy Medical Simulations Center talks about training Feb. 23, 2026, that the center is doing called 68W Sustainment Training at Fort McCoy, Wis. Between January and March 2026, Army Reserve Medical Command is having more than 90 combat medics (68W military occupational specialty) complete a special five-day course to get caught up on career field requirements. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 13:01
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 90649
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111547577.mp3
    Length: 00:06:54
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy Medical Simulations Training Center staff member describes special 68W sustainment training, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, 68W Sustainment Training, Army Reserve, IMCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio