DLIFLC Lingo - Getting to Know DLIFLC - Leadership

There's been a lot of turnover in the front office over the last year. Here is your chance to get to know DLIFLC's newest command group in this conversational podcast that takes you from books vs movies to worst jobs, bell-bottoms and floppy disks.
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 13:15
|Category:
|Recording
|Length:
|00:50:38
|Location:
|PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
