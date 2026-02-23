DLIFLC Lingo - A Hero's Journey, Instructor Edition - Tehran, Iran

There's an old Czech proverb that says, “Those who know many languages live as many lives as the languages they know." Our instructors embody that proverb, none more than Persian Farsi faculty Ali Ghassemi. Listen to his story in our final podcast of the series, "A Hero's Journey: Instructor Edition."
|02.08.2020
|02.27.2026 12:41
|Recording
|90646
|2602/DOD_111547533.mp3
|00:11:33
|PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|1
|0
|0
