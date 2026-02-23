(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DLIFLC Lingo - A Hero's Journey, Instructor Edition - Tehran, Iran

    DLIFLC Lingo - A Hero's Journey, Instructor Edition - Tehran, Iran

    PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2020

    Audio by Tamara Cario 

    The Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center

    There's an old Czech proverb that says, “Those who know many languages live as many lives as the languages they know." Our instructors embody that proverb, none more than Persian Farsi faculty Ali Ghassemi. Listen to his story in our final podcast of the series, "A Hero's Journey: Instructor Edition."

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLIFLC Lingo - A Hero's Journey, Instructor Edition - Tehran, Iran, by Tamara Cario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

