(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DLIFLC Lingo - A Hero's Journey, Instructor Edition - Madrid, Spain

    DLIFLC Lingo - A Hero's Journey, Instructor Edition - Madrid, Spain

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2020

    Audio by Tamara Cario 

    The Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center

    Sometimes learning a new language comes down to what motivates you. For Spanish instructor Lucia Artacho, it was, as she describes it, "dancy" music that helped her.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2020
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 12:41
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90645
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111547527.mp3
    Length: 00:09:19
    Location: PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLIFLC Lingo - A Hero's Journey, Instructor Edition - Madrid, Spain, by Tamara Cario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DLIFLC
    Defense Language Institue Foreign Language Center
    linguist

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio