Sometimes learning a new language comes down to what motivates you. For Spanish instructor Lucia Artacho, it was, as she describes it, "dancy" music that helped her.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 12:41
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90645
|Filename:
|2602/DOD_111547527.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:19
|Location:
|PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLIFLC Lingo - A Hero's Journey, Instructor Edition - Madrid, Spain, by Tamara Cario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.