DLIFLC Lingo - A Hero's Journey, Instructor Edition - Shaanxi Province, China

The effects of poverty on education are well-documented. But because education is one of the few ways out of poverty, it leads to a cycle that is difficult to break. For Edward Wang, a Chinese Mandarin instructor at DLIFLC, it was one he knew well, thanks to the extremely poor and rural area where he was born and raised. It was a cycle his mother was determined to break for her children.