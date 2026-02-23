The effects of poverty on education are well-documented. But because education is one of the few ways out of poverty, it leads to a cycle that is difficult to break. For Edward Wang, a Chinese Mandarin instructor at DLIFLC, it was one he knew well, thanks to the extremely poor and rural area where he was born and raised. It was a cycle his mother was determined to break for her children.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 12:41
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90644
|Filename:
|2602/DOD_111547518.mp3
|Length:
|00:13:50
|Location:
|PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLIFLC Lingo - A Hero's Journey, Instructor Edition - Shaanxi Province, China, by Tamara Cario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.