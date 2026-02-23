DLIFLC Lingo - A Hero's Journey, Instructor Edition - Seoul, Korea

Curtis Powell is part of the 5% of instructors at DLIFLC who aren't native speakers. That means Curtis is so good at his second language that he can teach others to speak it at a high proficiency. From Maryland to Seoul, South Korea to DLIFLC, listen as Curtis tells his story.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 12:41
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90643
|Filename:
|2602/DOD_111547463.mp3
|Length:
|00:13:33
|Location:
|PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
