DLIFLC Lingo - A Hero's Journey, Instructor Edition - Seoul, Korea

Curtis Powell is part of the 5% of instructors at DLIFLC who aren't native speakers. That means Curtis is so good at his second language that he can teach others to speak it at a high proficiency. From Maryland to Seoul, South Korea to DLIFLC, listen as Curtis tells his story.