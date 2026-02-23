(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Da Guards - Ep. 28 Let's meet our counterdrug coordinator Capt. Conrad Roberts

    Da Guards - Ep. 28 Let's meet our counterdrug coordinator Capt. Conrad Roberts

    BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Audio by Capt. Nathan Rivard  

    North Dakota National Guard Public Affairs

    Let's meet our counterdrug coordinator, U.S. Army Capt. Conrad Roberts.

    Roberts enlisted in the North Dakota Army National Guard in 2011 as a horizontal construction engineer and later commissioned in 2017 as an aviation officer. During his career he was a horizontal construction engineer, flight operations officer, flight platoon leader, detachment leader, company commander, and assistant battalion operations officer. He is currently the NDARNG counterdrug coordinator. Roberts talks about the counterdrug program in North Dakota and how successful his team was in 2025.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 11:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 90642
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111547364.mp3
    Length: 00:27:25
    Location: BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, US
    TAGS

    counterdrug
    Da Guards
    National Guard
    North Dakota

