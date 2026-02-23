Let's meet our counterdrug coordinator, U.S. Army Capt. Conrad Roberts.
Roberts enlisted in the North Dakota Army National Guard in 2011 as a horizontal construction engineer and later commissioned in 2017 as an aviation officer. During his career he was a horizontal construction engineer, flight operations officer, flight platoon leader, detachment leader, company commander, and assistant battalion operations officer. He is currently the NDARNG counterdrug coordinator. Roberts talks about the counterdrug program in North Dakota and how successful his team was in 2025.
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 11:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90642
|Filename:
|2602/DOD_111547364.mp3
|Length:
|00:27:25
|Location:
|BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Da Guards - Ep. 28 Let's meet our counterdrug coordinator Capt. Conrad Roberts, by CPT Nathan Rivard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.