The following is a radio news report highlighting the Collaborative Combat Aircraft program at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 26, 2026. This segment covered how the U.S. Air Force began the next phase of developmental testing for the Collaborative Combat Aircraft program, including weapons integration and captive carry testing with inert munitions to verify airworthiness, safety, and system performance. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 09:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90635
|Filename:
|2602/DOD_111546936.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem Radio News 260227 Collaborative Combat Aircraft program, by A1C Keithler Bellany, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.