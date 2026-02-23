(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Spangdahlem Radio News 260227 Collaborative Combat Aircraft program

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.25.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    The following is a radio news report highlighting the Collaborative Combat Aircraft program at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 26, 2026. This segment covered how the U.S. Air Force began the next phase of developmental testing for the Collaborative Combat Aircraft program, including weapons integration and captive carry testing with inert munitions to verify airworthiness, safety, and system performance. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 09:25
