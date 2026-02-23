Spangdahlem Radio News 260227 Collaborative Combat Aircraft program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/90635" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The following is a radio news report highlighting the Collaborative Combat Aircraft program at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 26, 2026. This segment covered how the U.S. Air Force began the next phase of developmental testing for the Collaborative Combat Aircraft program, including weapons integration and captive carry testing with inert munitions to verify airworthiness, safety, and system performance. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)