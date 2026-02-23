Spangdahlem Radio News 260225 435th Air Ground Operations Wing

The following is a radio news report highlighting the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 24, 2026. This segment covered how the 435th AGOW completed a project supporting the Fixed Site Small Unmanned Aerial Detection System identified by U.S. Air Forces in Europe–Air Forces Africa. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 09:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90634
|Filename:
|2602/DOD_111546935.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
