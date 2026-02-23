The following is a radio news report highlighting U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 25, 2026. This segment covered how AFSOC opened the 2026 Special Air Warfare Symposium at Hurlburt Field, Florida, where senior leaders highlighted AFSOC’s focus on people and rapid adaptability. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 09:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90633
|Filename:
|2602/DOD_111546933.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem Radio News 260226 Air Force Special Operations Command, by A1C Keithler Bellany, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.