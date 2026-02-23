DLIFLC Lingo - A Hero's Journey, Instructor Edition - Baghdad, Iraq

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/90613" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Baghdad wasn't always a war-torn city. To hear native-born Atoor Lawandow tell it, the Iraqi city is the center of the world. For more about Baghdad and how Atoor's journey brought her to Monterey, listen to the latest episode in our podcast, DLIFLC Lingo.