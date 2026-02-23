(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DLIFLC Lingo - A Hero's Journey, Instructor Edition - Baghdad, Iraq

    PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2020

    Audio by Tamara Cario 

    The Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center

    Baghdad wasn't always a war-torn city. To hear native-born Atoor Lawandow tell it, the Iraqi city is the center of the world. For more about Baghdad and how Atoor's journey brought her to Monterey, listen to the latest episode in our podcast, DLIFLC Lingo.

    TAGS

    DLIFLC
    Defense Language Institue Foreign Language Center

