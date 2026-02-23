Kamola Umarova was born and raised in Uzbekistan, speaking both Uzbek and Russian with her family. A former Army linguist herself, Kamola talks about life before and after the Soviet Union, and what brought her to DLIFLC.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2026 19:56
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90612
|Filename:
|2602/DOD_111546312.mp3
|Length:
|00:10:14
|Location:
|PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLIFLC Lingo - A Hero's Journey, Instructor Edition - Tashkent, Uzbekistan, by Tamara Cario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.