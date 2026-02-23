DLIFLC Lingo - A Hero's Journey, Instructor Edition - Basra, Iraq

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/90611" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In 1985, Lana Al Mudhaffar and her family moved from the peace of northern England to a war zone in Basra, Iraq. Over 30 years later, Lana shares her experiences living in Iraq and the journey that led her to DLIFLC.