DLIFLC Lingo - Oh the Places you Can Go (With DLI) - The Iranian hostage crisis Part 2

When the Navy called for a Persian Farsi linguist to deploy to the Persian Gulf and cover the Iranian revolution in late 1979, the only options Tom Chesno had to offer were three Airmen who had just finished their schooling. This is their story.