DLIFLC Lingo - Oh the Places you Can Go (With DLI) - The Iranian hostage crisis Part 1

On the outset of the Iranian Revolution of 1978/1979, there were only a few Persian Farsi military linguists ready to jump into action. Michael Ruhm, Michael Sherman and Don Huntington, recent graduates of Persian Farsi, were working for Thom Chesno, when the embassy hostage crisis began.