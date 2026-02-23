DLIFLC Lingo - Oh the Places you Can Go (with DLI) - From Army Ranger to teacher

As if it being a military linguist wasn't challenge enough, Sgt. First Class Matthew Peterson took it a step further by becoming an Army Ranger. Now he's back at DLIFLC for a third round, this time as a Military Language Instructor, passing on his Pashto knowledge and experiences in Afghanistan.