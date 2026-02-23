As if it being a military linguist wasn't challenge enough, Sgt. First Class Matthew Peterson took it a step further by becoming an Army Ranger. Now he's back at DLIFLC for a third round, this time as a Military Language Instructor, passing on his Pashto knowledge and experiences in Afghanistan.
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2019
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2026 19:27
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90608
|Filename:
|2602/DOD_111546238.mp3
|Length:
|00:13:40
|Location:
|PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLIFLC Lingo - Oh the Places you Can Go (with DLI) - From Army Ranger to teacher, by Tamara Cario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.