DLIFLC Lingo - Oh the Places you Can Go (with DLI) - Brushes in history with the Soviet Union

John Sullivan served 4 years in the Army as a Russian linguist in the late 70s and early 80s, a time when the Soviet Union was alive and well and very active. Some of the historical events John brushed up against back then still reverberate today.