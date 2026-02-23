(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DLIFLC Lingo - Oh the Places you Can Go (with DLI) - Brushes in history with the Soviet Union

    DLIFLC Lingo - Oh the Places you Can Go (with DLI) - Brushes in history with the Soviet Union

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2019

    Audio by Tamara Cario 

    The Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center

    John Sullivan served 4 years in the Army as a Russian linguist in the late 70s and early 80s, a time when the Soviet Union was alive and well and very active. Some of the historical events John brushed up against back then still reverberate today.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2019
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 19:27
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90607
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111546220.mp3
    Length: 00:14:35
    Location: PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLIFLC Lingo - Oh the Places you Can Go (with DLI) - Brushes in history with the Soviet Union, by Tamara Cario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio