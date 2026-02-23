DLIFLC Lingo - Oh the Places you Can Go (with DLI) - Reunited: A Podumentary

Jerry Spivey and Vinnie Zinck began their Army careers during the Vietnam era. Back then, the draft was alive and well, their unofficial title was "lingies," and Asian languages were a hot commodity. This is their podumentary.