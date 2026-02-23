(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DLIFLC Lingo - Oh the Places you Can Go (with DLI) - Reunited: A Podumentary

    DLIFLC Lingo - Oh the Places you Can Go (with DLI) - Reunited: A Podumentary

    PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2019

    Audio by Tamara Cario 

    The Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center

    Jerry Spivey and Vinnie Zinck began their Army careers during the Vietnam era. Back then, the draft was alive and well, their unofficial title was "lingies," and Asian languages were a hot commodity. This is their podumentary.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2019
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 19:27
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90606
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111546209.mp3
    Length: 00:12:09
    Location: PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLIFLC Lingo - Oh the Places you Can Go (with DLI) - Reunited: A Podumentary, by Tamara Cario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DLIFLC
    Defense Language Institute Foreign Langauge Center
    linguist

