Jerry Spivey and Vinnie Zinck began their Army careers during the Vietnam era. Back then, the draft was alive and well, their unofficial title was "lingies," and Asian languages were a hot commodity. This is their podumentary.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2019
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2026 19:27
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90606
|Filename:
|2602/DOD_111546209.mp3
|Length:
|00:12:09
|Location:
|PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLIFLC Lingo - Oh the Places you Can Go (with DLI) - Reunited: A Podumentary, by Tamara Cario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.