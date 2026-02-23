DLIFLC Lingo - Oh the Places you Can Go (with DLI) - The Berlin Wall

Henry Klaput didn't start his military career with plans to become a linguist, but in 1961 Henry found himself stationed in Berlin, freshly graduated from DLIFLC. Here is one man's account of life as a Russian linguist at Checkpoint Charlie when The Wall went up.