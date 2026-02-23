(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DLIFLC Lingo - Special Episode - Romanian revolution anniversary

    DLIFLC Lingo - Special Episode - Romanian revolution anniversary

    PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2019

    Audio by Tamara Cario 

    The Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center

    30 years ago December 2019, Ceausescu's brutal regime abruptly ended in a public execution. Two-time DLIFLC graduate Branko Marinovich was a foreign area officer with the embassy at the time of revolution.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2019
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 13:12
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90604
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111545308.mp3
    Length: 00:16:42
    Location: PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLIFLC Lingo - Special Episode - Romanian revolution anniversary, by Tamara Cario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center
    DLIFLC
    Romania
    Ceausescu

