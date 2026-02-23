DLIFLC Lingo - Special Episode - Romanian revolution anniversary

30 years ago December 2019, Ceausescu's brutal regime abruptly ended in a public execution. Two-time DLIFLC graduate Branko Marinovich was a foreign area officer with the embassy at the time of revolution.
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2019
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2026 13:12
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90604
|Filename:
|2602/DOD_111545308.mp3
|Length:
|00:16:42
|Location:
|PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
