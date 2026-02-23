(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples Radio News - Overseas DoDEA Meal Prices & HoloLens Enables Remote Joint Inspection

    AFN Naples Radio News - Overseas DoDEA Meal Prices & HoloLens Enables Remote Joint Inspection

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    02.26.2026

    Courtesy Audio

    AFN Naples

    260226-N-CO548-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 26, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting the Overseas DoDEA Meal Prices and HoloLens Enables Remote Joint Inspection. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 11:11
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90603
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111545056.mp3
    Length: 00:02:47
    Year 2026
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Overseas DoDEA Meal Prices & HoloLens Enables Remote Joint Inspection, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviano
    DODEA
    HoloLens
    Italy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio