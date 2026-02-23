(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MC3 Chance "DJ Wager" Hanson

    MC3 Chance "DJ Wager" Hanson

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    02.25.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Chance Hanson 

    AFN Naples

    260225-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 25, 2026) Live on-air broadcast from AFN Naples covering local events and command information. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Chance Hanson)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 09:36
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90602
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111544797.mp3
    Length: 00:04:21
    Year 2026
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MC3 Chance "DJ Wager" Hanson, by PO3 Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio