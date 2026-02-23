The LOGSTAT: Good Leaders Ask Better Questions

Episode #41: Part of being a good leader is asking better questions and actively listening to those that you lead. This is a skill that all leaders must work to sharpen daily and is also one of the CSA’s Recommended Articles of the Month for December 2023. Thus, CPT Garett Pyle meets with the author, LTC Ryan Cornell-d’Echert and with CSM Lamar Smith to discuss not only this concept but defining and improving our mentorship skills. Through their conversation, we can all learn to better serve those that we lead and be a more lethal fighting force.



CSA Recommended Monthly Articles: https://www.armyupress.army.mil/Resources/CSA-Recommended-Articles/



Link to “Good Leaders Ask Better Questions” Article: https://fromthegreennotebook.com/2023/11/15/good-leaders-ask-better-questions/