    AFN Aviano Radio News: 606th ACS Participates in Exercise Point Blank

    ITALY

    02.24.2026

    Audio by Senior Airman Richard Rubio II 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the 606th Air Control Squadron’s participation in Exercise Point Blank, Jan. 20 - Feb. 7,2026 at RAF Lakenheath, England. The exercise brought together U.S. and NATO allies, to plan and execute complex mission scenarios, strengthening interoperability and collective readiness. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Richard Rubio)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 11:20
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90582
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111542593.mp3
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: 606th ACS Participates in Exercise Point Blank, by SrA Richard Rubio II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Command and Control
    48 FW
    31 FW
    Point Blank
    NATO
    USAFE

