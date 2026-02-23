American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the 606th Air Control Squadron’s participation in Exercise Point Blank, Jan. 20 - Feb. 7,2026 at RAF Lakenheath, England. The exercise brought together U.S. and NATO allies, to plan and execute complex mission scenarios, strengthening interoperability and collective readiness. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Richard Rubio)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2026 11:20
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90582
|Filename:
|2602/DOD_111542593.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: 606th ACS Participates in Exercise Point Blank, by SrA Richard Rubio II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.