    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: MFRC Tax Assistance Appointments

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.24.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume 

    AFN Aviano

    An American Forces Network Aviano radio spot highlighting the Aviano Military and Family Readiness Center’s financial assistance appointments at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The M&FRC provides comprehensive programs and services to support the readiness of Wyvern Nation. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 11:20
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90574
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111542275.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio Spot: MFRC Tax Assistance Appointments, by A1C Charlee Guillaume, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Taxes
    Military and Family Readiness Center
    M&FRC
    Airmen
    Aviano Air Base
    finance

