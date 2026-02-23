(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    260224 Radio Spot: Chase the Leprechaun

    BAHRAIN

    02.23.2026

    Audio by Seaman Misae Hale-Michaelson 

    AFN Bahrain

    Thirty-second spot highlighting MWR's Chase the Leprechaun 5K run and 3K walk, held at Mario's Courtyard at NSA Bahrain to be aired on AFN Bahrain's morning and afternoon radio show. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Misae Hale-Michaelson)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 04:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 90573
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111542256.mp3
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 260224 Radio Spot: Chase the Leprechaun, by SN Misae Hale-Michaelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NSA Bahrain
    AFN Bahrain
    5K Run/ 3K walk

