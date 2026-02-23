Thirty-second spot highlighting MWR's Chase the Leprechaun 5K run and 3K walk, held at Mario's Courtyard at NSA Bahrain to be aired on AFN Bahrain's morning and afternoon radio show. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Misae Hale-Michaelson)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2026 04:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90573
|Filename:
|2602/DOD_111542256.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 260224 Radio Spot: Chase the Leprechaun, by SN Misae Hale-Michaelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.