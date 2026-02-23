(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    KMC Update - Wounded Warrior Project and Teen Dating Violence

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.23.2026

    Audio by Airman Treyus Rawls 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Rachel Kilbridge, Integrated Primary Prevention Workforce prevention coordination specialist, spoke with American Forces Network Kaiserslautern on Feb. 19, 2026, about teen dating violence. Meanwhile, Halissia McNally, international outreach specialist with the Wounded Warrior Project, shares information about resources available to wounded or injured service members. (Air Force audio by Airman Treyus Rawls)

