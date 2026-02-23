Rachel Kilbridge, Integrated Primary Prevention Workforce prevention coordination specialist, spoke with American Forces Network Kaiserslautern on Feb. 19, 2026, about teen dating violence. Meanwhile, Halissia McNally, international outreach specialist with the Wounded Warrior Project, shares information about resources available to wounded or injured service members. (Air Force audio by Airman Treyus Rawls)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2026 09:05
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90560
|Filename:
|2602/DOD_111540169.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Wounded Warrior Project and Teen Dating Violence, by Amn Treyus Rawls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.