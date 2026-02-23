(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Climb to Glory

    Climb to Glory

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2018

    Audio by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    The 10th Mountain Division (LI) Band performing the 10th Mountain Division (LI) song, “Climb to Glory,” in April 2018. (Audio by Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2018
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 08:05
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90557
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111540125.mp3
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Climb to Glory, by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    More than a motto: How &ldquo;Climb to Glory&rdquo; captured the spirit of the 10th Mountain Division

    TAGS

    Fort Drum, 10th Mountain Division song, Climb to Glory, 10th Mountain Division, IMCOM, AMC

