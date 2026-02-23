(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    KMC Update - Vehicle Registration and EDIS

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    02.23.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Moran 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Jennifer Whitaker, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz deputy director of public affairs, spoke with American Forces Network Kaiserslautern Feb. 18, 2026, sharing how community members can complete the new online renewal process for vehicle registration. Meanwhile, Educational and Developmental Intervention Services (EDIS) raises awareness about early intervention practices for young children. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Moran)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 08:54
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90556
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111539988.mp3
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Vehicle Registration and EDIS, by A1C Rebekah Moran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EDIS
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz
    KMC Update
    Vehicle Registration Office

