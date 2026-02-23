260225 - Bahrain Beat

Two-minute newscast covers South Dakota returns home from deployment and NSA Bahrain Fire Department and Civilian Firefighter Win Regional Awards. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2026 04:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Location:
|BH
