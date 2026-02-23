(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Pulse: February 23, 2026

    Pacific Pulse: February 23, 2026

    JAPAN

    02.22.2026

    Audio by Senior Airman Brandt Self and Airman Teresa Figueroa

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: Admiral Samuel Paparo, commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, visited India; the U.S.S. Vermont visits Australia; and The commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet visits Sri Lanka.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 00:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 90554
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111539891.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: February 23, 2026, by SrA Brandt Self and Amn Teresa Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    vermont, Pacific, Pulse

