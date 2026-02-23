(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFN Stuttgart - Learn German with Amber & Alexandra: Bundeswehr Lingo & Enlisted Ranks

    STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    02.23.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Amber Cobena 

    AFN Stuttgart

    Learn German with Amber and Alexandra as they discus Bundeswehr lingo and enlisted ranks in the Germany Army. (U.S. Army Audio by Staff Sergeant Amber Cobena)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 08:03
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90553
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111538228.mp3
    Length: 00:11:41
    Location: STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Stuttgart - Learn German with Amber & Alexandra: Bundeswehr Lingo & Enlisted Ranks, by SGT Amber Cobena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN Stuttgart Armed Forces Network
    Radio
    Learn German with Amber and Alexandra
    German Language

