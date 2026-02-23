260217-N-PS829-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 17, 2026) Radio news highlighting NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte attending the Munich Security Conference in Germany and the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing hosted a Partnership Day at Al Udeid Air Base recently. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Karris Battle)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2026 05:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90547
|Filename:
|2602/DOD_111538047.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - NATO Secretary General in Munich and Al Udeid Host Partnership Day, by PO2 Karris Battle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.