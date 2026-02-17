In this week's edition of The Marne Report, Will Pendleton, deputy director of Garrison Safety Office, and Department of the Army Civilian Maj. Aaron Brant, traffic investigations officer in charge, discusses policy 10 pertaining to motorcycles, bikes, scooters, hover boards etc. They inform us about safety policies, where these personal vehicle devices can operate, and the different laws influencing this policy. Take a listen now by searching for 'The Marne Report' wherever you get your podcast or click the resources tab on My Army Post app.
