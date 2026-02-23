AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Wyvern Spark

An American Forces Network Aviano radio spot highlighting the Wyvern Spark cell at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The cell provides software development, automation support, and 3D printing services to Airmen and civilians assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing, enhancing innovation and integration across the installation. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Richard Rubio)