    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Wyvern Spark

    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Wyvern Spark

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.19.2026

    Audio by Senior Airman Richard Rubio II 

    AFN Aviano

    An American Forces Network Aviano radio spot highlighting the Wyvern Spark cell at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The cell provides software development, automation support, and 3D printing services to Airmen and civilians assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing, enhancing innovation and integration across the installation. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Richard Rubio)

    31 FW
    Innovation and Technology Lab
    Wyvern Spark
    Aviano Air Base
    creativity
    3D printing technology

