AFN Aviano Radio News: 56th RGS Conducts Exercise Whiskey Trail

American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on 56th Rescue Generation Squadron exercise Whiskey Trail at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 2-5, 2026. The exercise rehearsed the full deployment sequence of the HH-60 Whiskey Jolly Green II combat rescue helicopter, validating the squadron’s ability to generate aircraft and personnel in support of global combat search and rescue missions. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Hayden Henley)
02.19.2026
02.20.2026
Recording
|90536
|2602/DOD_111534467.mp3
|00:02:19
AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|3
|0
|0
