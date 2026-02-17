(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFN Aviano Radio News: 56th RGS Conducts Exercise Whiskey Trail

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.19.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Hayden Henley 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on 56th Rescue Generation Squadron exercise Whiskey Trail at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 2-5, 2026. The exercise rehearsed the full deployment sequence of the HH-60 Whiskey Jolly Green II combat rescue helicopter, validating the squadron’s ability to generate aircraft and personnel in support of global combat search and rescue missions. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Hayden Henley)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 09:03
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90536
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111534467.mp3
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: 56th RGS Conducts Exercise Whiskey Trail, by A1C Hayden Henley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HH-60W
    Combat Air Power
    Deployment
    Search and rescue
    Aviano Air Base
    31st Fighter Wing

