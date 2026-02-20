In this News in One:
U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Sixth-Fleet conclude exercise Cutlass Express 26 in Mauritius and Seychelles.
(U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Kyle Smith)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2026 10:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90534
|Filename:
|2602/DOD_111534446.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Cutlass Express 26 Concludes - News In One Feb. 23, 2026, by SrA Kyle Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.