American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the 31st Operations Group War Day exercise, Feb. 4-5, 2026, at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The exercise brought together fighter, command and control, intelligence and personnel recovery elements to plan and execute complex mission scenarios, strengthening integration and collective readiness across the 31st OG. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2026 09:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90533
|Filename:
|2602/DOD_111534424.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: OG War Day 26.1, by A1C Charlee Guillaume, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
