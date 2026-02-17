(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFN Aviano Radio News: OG War Day 26.1

    AFN Aviano Radio News: OG War Day 26.1

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.19.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the 31st Operations Group War Day exercise, Feb. 4-5, 2026, at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The exercise brought together fighter, command and control, intelligence and personnel recovery elements to plan and execute complex mission scenarios, strengthening integration and collective readiness across the 31st OG. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 09:04
    Exercise
    combat
    Aviano Air Base
    Pilots
    SERE
    Special Warfare

